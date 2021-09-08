Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8: A look into Jukebox’s trauma







As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8, we should probably also prepare for the most emotional episode yet. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about the aftermath of Kanan’s attempt to dive head-first into the game, and also his realization that doing this is not anywhere near as easy as he probably hoped it would be.

Kanan has killed a number of people now, whether it be some unnamed testers or Jukebox’s girlfriend Nicole, right when their love story was at its peak. This is going to be something that sticks with her; as a matter of fact, prepare for episode 8 to be a deep-dive into much of her trauma.

How will Jukebox react to losing someone she loves? You can make a case for this being a revenge tale, but the real problem with that is simply that we know where Kanan’s story ends. The two do not end up being necessarily the best of friends, but she is not responsible for his demise. There’s a level of trust here that will understandably be broken, even if Kanan did not mean for anyone to die. He was reckless and that recklessness could have far-reaching consequences. It could send Jukebox down a dark path.

Or, this death could send Jukebox trying to retreat from her family altogether. This could be what brings her more into the orbit of Shannon Burke, Malcolm Howard’s partner who offered her a shoulder to lean on earlier this season. It’s easy to argue that this was pure manipulation and a hope for an inside source, but Juke’s not going to be privy to a lot of that. She’s going to be desperate and sad and looking for something. This is ultimately a story to watch out for.

Where do you think things will go for Jukebox entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8?

