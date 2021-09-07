Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Cost of Business’







Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 carries with it the title of “The Cost of Business.” Do you want to get a few more details all about it, as well? Consider us happy to help in this piece.

The first thing we have to remember entering this episode is pretty simple: Nicole is dead. The same goes for a number of other people who used Kanan’s product. It was only a matter of time before he learned that he was responsible for what happened and ultimately, that’s going to happen in this hour. He flew too close to the sun far too fast.

New Power Book III: Raising Kanan video! Below, we get into everything that happened over the course of episode 7, including the devastating situation for Jukebox after the death of Nicole. Check that out and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for other updates; more are coming after every episode and we don’t want you to miss them.

This week, Starz released a little more information about episode 8 (per SpoilerTV), and it suggests that Kanan’s actions are going to be front and center in everything:

Kanan struggles with a harsh truth after word gets back to Raq that he’s behind the bad crack on the streets; Jukebox learns the troubling facts behind Nicole’s death; Lou finds himself caught in a crossfire.

The Jukebox side of this is perhaps what’s the most important part now, given that it shows how these two are in the spot that they are in Power itself. Juke is understandably going to have a ton of resentment for Kanan after everything that happened and it’s going to stick with her for many months and years on end. Nicole was one of the few people in her world she truly loved!

