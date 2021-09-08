Dancing with the Stars 30 cast: Cobra Kai star, Peloton instructor on board







This morning ABC unveiled the full Dancing with the Stars 30 cast, and there are at least a couple of surprises thrown in here.

Did a lot of the rumored names out there turn out to be true? Absolutely, but we do think you can throw in a few different surprises as well. Who would’ve thought that a viral Peloton instructor would be among the people taking part?

For some more Dancing with the Stars video news, watch what we have below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on all things TV and we don’t want you missing them.

Here are all of the people who are going to be entering the show when it premieres on Monday, September 20: Country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, The Office alum Melora Hardin, influencer Olivia Jade, The Bachelor alum Matt James, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, wrestler Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Of this group, Rigsby is probably the biggest jaw-dropper since a lot of people probably haven’t heard of him — yet, he’s a one-time pro dancer (not in ballroom, mind you) who will probably do really well. We love that Kove, who plays John Kreese on the Netflix show, is on board this season, even if he’s probably going to be the first person out. This is a fun, eclectic mix! It’ll prove interesting to see what happens when all of them actually do step foot into the ballroom.

You can see a new promo featuring the entire cast below!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you think about the full Dancing with the Stars 30 cast?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to score a few other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







