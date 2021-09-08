On the Verge season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Following the premiere of season 1 today, can you expect an On the Verge season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we likely at the end of the road?

There are, of course, a number of things that could play into the long-term future, but should start by noting that for now, nothing is altogether set in stone. Netflix hasn’t renewed the show as of yet, but they also haven’t thrown down the metaphorical guillotine, either.

Is there a reason for hope here? Absolutely. For starters, we’re talking about a show with some well-known performers in Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, J.R. Bourne, and Giovanni Ribisi. What’s also fun here is that some of these actors are playing roles here that you’ve never quite seen before. The subject matter should resonate with a lot of viewers, especially those looking for something totally different than what they’re used to from streaming TV.

As is often the case with any Netflix show, the long-term success here is going to be based solely on performance — and there are a number of different variables at play here. First and foremost, Netflix will want to see how many viewers make it from the start of the season ’til the end; after all, they’ll want to know that there are people around to potentially watch another season! Beyond just that, they’re going to want to see if there is a strong critical reception here and word-of-mouth. Momentum is really important for a show like On the Verge since they will want to see growth potential. Because Netflix has approximately one billion shows on their platform at any given time, it can be hard for some of them to be found right away.

If there does turn out to be a season 2 renewal, let’s hope it is confirmed by the end of the year; that will help make it possible for more episodes to air in 2022.

Do you want to see an On the Verge season 2 renewal at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







