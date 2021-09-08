Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 2 preview: The confession







Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 2 next week? We know that FX is looking for something big out of their buzz-worthy miniseries, just as we also know that there are plenty of people out there who will be talking about the presentation of it here. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and the story next week seems to be about Monica Lewinsky starting to open up to Linda Tripp.

Where will it go from there? Well, you know how this story goes — it’s just going to be up to the creative team in order to build a compelling narrative, and potentially give you a few more details that you did not know about previously.

For more, take a look at the Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 2 synopsis:

Monica reveals to Linda that she is having an affair with the most powerful man in the world.

At this point, it’s pretty well-known that there are a lot of challenges when it comes to a show like this. Reviews have been for the most part mixed, and it’s still rather hard to know what the actual audience is for a show like this. No doubt the Bill Clinton impeachment trial was constantly in the headlines during his Presidency, but is everyone tired of politics at this point? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on over time.

In the end, we’ll see just how this story is paced and how far into the impeachment trial they go. The relationship between Monica and Linda is where a lot of time will be spent, mostly because there’s such depth to what is going on between the two of them. With Lewinsky on board the series behind the scenes, we’re sure she strove to create an experience that was as authentic as possible.

What do you most want to see on Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 2?

