Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 7: Did Chris and Alana leave?







Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 7 was legitimately dramatic, and it did so without mentioning Pieper or Brendan for most of the hour.

Instead, a huge chunk of the installment tonight was focused on Chris, a guy we barely remembered from his first season of the show. Why? He was with Jessenia, and then Alana showed up at Tituss Burgess’ welcome party. Almost immediately he jumped over to her. There were some parallels here to the Brendan/Pieper situation, mostly because of the accusations that he was just waiting for Alana in secret. (He denied that, but it was what it was.)

The moment that Chris and Alana got back from their date later on in the end, Chris was confronted by just about everyone on the beach. They were furious and in a lot of ways, we’d say that these two are the first couple to ever be voted out of Paradise. They could’ve stayed, but what was the point? They were strongly disliked by the majority of the cast and things probably would not get better. The two left, and their departure was 100% awkward. They may not have of anything at all moving forward!

Here’s the weird thing from the end of the episode, and this brings us back to the Brendan situation: Why didn’t the cast come down as hard on him as they did on Chris? What he’s been accused of is just as bad, and some of the things that he said on Monday’s episode were pretty terrible.

