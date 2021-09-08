Fantasy Island episode 6 spoilers, air date: A timeslot change!







There are a handful of things that you should know entering Fantasy Island episode 6, so where do we kick things off? The first thing that’s worth noting here is the simple fact that it’s airing at a special time! The show will be coming back on Sunday, but the timeslots are going to be a little bit wonky depending on where you live.

Here is the best way that we can put it: the next new Fantasy Island is going to be airing following the upcoming NFL broadcast on Fox … at least provided that you aren’t on the West Coast. If you are, it will be airing at around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. The title for the hour is “The Big Five Oh,” and you can look below for some other details all about it:

When old friends Nettie, Camille and Margot come to the Island to celebrate their 50th birthdays, their fantasies expose fault lines in their friendship in the all-new “The Big Five Oh” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Sunday, Sept. 12 ((8:30-9:30 PM ET/ 7:30-8:30 PM CT/ 6:30-7:30 PM MT/ 8:30-9:30 PM PT) on FOX. (FAN-107) (TV-14 D, L, S)

For those wanting a little more scheduling info, there’s going to be another episode one week from tonight. From there, the season finale is going to air a week from Sunday. For the time being there is no word on a season 2; we’d love to think that there’s a good chance we’ll get more of the show down the line, but at this point we know that nothing is altogether assured. (As a matter of fact, we’re assuming that we’re getting set for the final episodes over the coming days — the ratings just aren’t great and it is hard to see Fox giving this the green light for more.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fantasy Island

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fantasy Island episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







