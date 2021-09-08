Yellowstone season 4: What else will we get before premiere date?







We’re on the other side of the Labor Day holiday and with that, we’re ever closer now to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere. Odds are, there aren’t going to be any more marathons on the Paramount Network over the next two months, and we’re going to have to settle for some other fun little teases we get here and there.

So what could some of those teases be? Let’s just say we’ve got a few different things to talk through within this particular piece!

We’ve already gone through whether or not Paramount will release another trailer (it’s possible!), so we don’t want that to be the sole focus of this piece. After all, there are a few other things that the network could show off.

New promotional photos – They’ve shied away somewhat from doing this over the past few weeks but moving forward, we think they’ll start to give away more — at least in terms of some of the supporting roles. We’re not altogether positive that we’ll see anything confirming the fate of John Dutton, but we could get glimpses into how the ranch is handling the chaos that surrounds them.

Other short teasers – We’ve seen a couple of cool, chilling thematic ones over the past two weeks, and we think that could continue — the themes of revenge and violence are going to be present throughout the entire marketing campaign.

Interviews – Don’t be surprised if Kevin Costner is on a ton of talk shows as we close in on the premiere. Of course, the irony in that is that he’ll be promoting a show that he can’t actually say that much about because of spoilers!

What sort of teases are you hoping to see on Yellowstone season 4 before the premiere?

What sort of teases are you hoping to see on Yellowstone season 4 before the premiere?

