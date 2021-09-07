Stargirl season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Showdown vs. the new ISA







The events of Stargirl season 2 episode 6 have been in the works for a little while now. We know that Cindy Berman wants nothing more than revenge on Courtney, to the extent that she’s been working on assembling her very own ISA. She doesn’t want her legacy to be defeat, especially when anger has been such a driving force for her from the very beginning. Odds are, that will continue for at least a little while longer.

Could you say that this episode is the culmination of the first part of the season? It definitely feels that way and for more on that, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE – Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#206). Original airdate 9/14/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Can Shiv really be defeated at this point? It’s possible, but we hope that even if she is, this isn’t one of those situations where she is suddenly gone for good. With the way that Stargirl has been set up as a series so far, we legitimately think that Cindy is the title character’s version of The Joker. No matter what happens, these two are in some way destined to continue fighting each other. They know each other in a way few other heroes and villains do and because of that, the stakes are higher than they would otherwise be.

