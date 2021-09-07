Chicago Fire season 10 premiere spoilers: Cliffhanger aftermath!







For those who were not aware the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere is entitled “Mayday,” and that in itself has to make you wonder. Who could that be a reference to? Is it the boat-rescue mission we already know about?

Because of the way in which season 9 concluded, it goes without saying that this September 22 episode is going to pick up almost immediately. Maybe there will be a time jump at some point down the road, but it’s not going to be something that we get to right away. First, we have to figure out whether or not Severide, Cruz, and some other characters are okay.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 premiere synopsis below:

09/22/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 deals with the aftermath of the capsized boat rescue. Gallo, Ritter and Violet discuss plans for a side gig.

The “side gig” part of this almost feels like a younger generation of Molly’s, even if there’s no guarantee that they’re even doing something remotely similar to a bar. In general, though, it just feels like these three characters are ushering in the next era of firefighters/paramedics at 51 and this is something that will likely play out as the season progresses. They also serve as a nice entry point for newer fans of the show, and it allows the story to occasionally refresh itself.

Of course, we imagine that there will be some sort of story for Casey and Brett within the premiere, as well — it’s just not in the nature of Chicago Fire (or any One Chicago show, for that matter) to give away all of the secrets too soon. They want you to watch!

