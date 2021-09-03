Chicago Fire season 10, Chicago PD season 9, Chicago Med: New promo!







As we await Chicago Fire season 10, Chicago PD season 9, and Chicago Med season 7 premiering, NBC is making their promotional angle clear! We wish that we were getting some more footage but honestly, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

So what does this teaser show us? It’s mostly a reminder of what these shows are ultimately going for: Hope. Is it true that they rip out your heart here and there with some devastating twists? Sure, but this promo is a reminder that One Chicago is family. They’ve gone through a lot together but when the dust settles, they are there to endure. They care for one another and the city makes all of them stronger.

Because this promo is more of a compilation than a specific teaser, we wouldn’t look at Severide appearing as some sort of 100% confirmation that the character survives. With that being said, it’d be a real stab in the gut to show this and then kill Kelly off in the premiere. We’re pretty hopeful he will make it through the cliffhanger, especially since there is so much more to explore here when it comes to his relationship with Stella.

Of course, also go ahead and expect some more crossovers, as well! They are such an essential part to what makes One Chicago the show it is and we think that with the vaccine more readily available, we could potentially see more of that than in the past year — but remember that everything is subject to change and that these are uncertain times.

Given that all three of these shows are pretty far along in filming at this point, let’s hope for a teaser with a little more footage by the time we get around to next week or the week after.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD this coming season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







