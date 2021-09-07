Dancing with the Stars 30 cast: Is Amanda Kloots of The Talk on board?







We’re back today with the latest Dancing with the Stars 30 cast rumor and this time around, we’re looking firmly at Amanda Kloots.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the current co-host on The Talk could very well be one of the Stars set to enter the ballroom this time around. There is an interesting connection between her and the show already, as Kloots worked for a time with DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who recently opted to not return to the CBS show following a leave of absence.

If Amanda is a part of the show this coming season, it’s fair to assume that she would be an instant favorite. She’s a former member of the Rockettes and has history performing on Broadway. She’d hardly be the only person on this show with some measure of dance experience, even if the work that she’s done is rather different than ballroom.

Kloots first became a household name over a year ago during the start of the global health crisis as she was by her husband Nick Cordero’s side amidst his months-long battle with COVID-19. He passed away last July. Her story touched millions all over the country and we would certainly imagine she would speak out on it at some point during the season.

Ultimately, we won’t be forced to wait too long in order to learn if Kloots is a part of the season 30 cast or not; the official list of performers is slated to be announced on Wednesday.

Will you be rooting for Amanda Kloots if she is on Dancing with the Stars season 30?

