Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Alyssa is painfully oblivious







There is so much credit to be given to the Cookout for the way that they have played the game over the course of Big Brother 23. We’ve seen other alliances do well over the years, but few have quite the strategic mastery that this one has. They haven’t won the majority of the competitions this season and yet, it hasn’t quite mattered.

For another example of that, just take a look at what happened today. Alyssa did save herself with the Power of Veto, but that’s not terrible news for the Cookout at all. Instead, Tiffany just nominated Claire and she, pending a surprise flip, will be evicted in a handful of days. They are still getting one of the remaining targets out of the game.

Where things get a little bit crazy here comes from what Alyssa thinks she is doing. A couple of days ago, Hannah put it in her ear that they could take out Claire from the game. That led to Alyssa thinking that she could help sell the idea and after the Veto Ceremony, she feels like she’s this huge part in taking her out. She thinks that she’s making a big move when, in fact, she’s just doing the Cookout’s dirty work.

You can see how Azah and some other people feel super-bad at the moment for Alyssa; eventually, we do think that someone will clue her in as the last person not in the alliance. We’re just not sure when it will happen, since there’s not going to be a lot of time during the Double Eviction.

