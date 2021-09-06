Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Are Teddy, Owen in good place?







When the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere arrives on ABC later this month, there is some good news for all romance-lovers. Some couples will be in a really good spot! While we’re sure there will be some instances of conflict here and there, the overall feeling is one of happiness for a couple of pairs that had some big stuff to celebrate at the end of last season.

Let’s start things off here with Teddy and Owen, given that the two went through a LOT over the past couple of years. Owen made it through what happened with Teddy and Koracick but it wasn’t easy — we saw all of that play out. Moving forward, the two are now in a much better spot and have a chance to prepare for a stable, legitimate future together. There was a time when this didn’t feel possible!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine about the state of Teddy and Owen, executive producer Meg Marinis passed down the following bit of good news:

“They’re starting the season stronger than ever. They’ve both grown a lot from her breakthrough about her past last season and from Owen seeing that they’ve both struggled with PTSD — in different ways, but they’ve both struggled.

“They’ll still face challenges as a couple, but we took them a long way last season, so we’re happy where they are.”

The EP also confirmed that Maggie and Winston will be coming back from their honeymoon at the start of the season very much happy and in love. That’s great news! It also suggests that we’re not going to see much of a time jump, which is pleasing just so we can see Meredith settle more into her new role at the hospital.

What do you want to see for some of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy couples moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! (Photo: ABC.)

