Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Tom Ellis on show’s enduring message







With the premiere of Lucifer season 6 coming to Netflix in just a matter of days, why not start to get a little reflective? It has been such an incredible journey to get us to this final season; there was a time when we didn’t think a season 4 would even happen! Yet, here we are now, with an opportunity for Lucifer Morningstar, Chloe Decker, and everyone else to get full closure.

Remember entering season 6 that originally, the plan was to end with season 5! That means that the entire creative team has had more than enough time to come up with a proper way to say goodbye to this characters, and we can only hope that it will be very bit as satisfying as it is in our head.

So in addition to there being closure on the season 5 story, will there be a larger message present here? Is there something that viewers can take away emotionally? In a new interview with TV Guide teeing up the final episodes, here is some of what Tom Ellis had to say:

“If the Devil can be redeemed anyone can. From the moment this show started I thought like ‘what was the bigger picture of this show?’ And it’s the show about the ultimate redemption story, basically … So, I think there’s always hope if you believe. And I don’t mean necessarily to believe religiously, but if you believe positively in positive energy, there’s always hope. And I hope that’s what fans take away from it.”

It is ironically that there could be a sense of hope coming from a show called Lucifer, but that’s something that has always been there. While the story at times can be dark and often cynical, there is also still a beam of positivity that comes from watching it.

