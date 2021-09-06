The Republic of Sarah season 2: Why was it canceled at The CW?







Following today’s finale on The CW, we wish we could say there was a chance at The Republic of Sarah season 2 coming to pass. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case. The network recently canceled the show, which makes the season finale now the series finale.

So why is this happening? Is there a chance that another network/provider somewhere else could pick it up? There are a few different things worth getting into here.

The ratings – This is almost always the reason why a show fails to continue, and more than likely it is the case here. In terms of live numbers The Republic of Sarah was one of The CW’s lowest-rated original shows of the past year and barely registered a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside more than 320,000 live viewers. These just aren’t the sort of numbers that justify keeping a show around. It also probably hurt that the premise here didn’t translate into international success the same way that many of the network’s other franchise-based shows do. So many of them are going to inherently have a far better chance of staying on the air for some long period of time.

The cast – This is not an insult to any actor on the show; the problem for The Republic of Sarah is just that it didn’t have that one big-name star that could be used to court viewers. A lot of shows without a built-in following need something like that.

Season 2 potential – Clearly, The CW just didn’t think there was enough of this to keep the show around and, at least for the time being, we have a hard time seeing another network choose to pick it up.

