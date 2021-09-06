America’s Got Talent rankings: Josh Blue, Brooke Simpson big contenders







The second America’s Got Talent semifinal show is going to air on Tuesday — so who is in the best possible spot to advance?

Within this article we’ve got for you our power rankings entering this episode. We’d argue that in general, this group is significantly better than the first live show. There’s no one in here who we think is a certified dud, and there’s also only one act we see not making it forward under any circumstances.

11. UniCircle Flow – They’re fun, but let’s face it: They’ll perform early in the show and be forgotten.

10. Rialcris – We’re not ruling out that they deliver an awesome performance on this show and manage to make it through because of that; it’s a real testament to just how strong the remaining pool of contestants is.

9. ChapKidz – By far the best dancing-kid act we’ve got this season; there’s just not a great history of these acts doing extremely well.

8. Kabir Singh – The biggest thing Kabir has going against him is being on the show against Josh, someone who could be a legitimate threat to actually win.

7. Peter Antoniou – A total wildcard — he is a really good magician/mentalist, but pacing is key here since his performances sometimes take longer than other acts.

6. 1aChord – We don’t think they have a great chance of making it into the top 3 this season, but we’d be shocked if they aren’t in contention for at least a save.

5. Lea Kyle – She’s magnificent at what she does, but her real issue is having to come up with something totally different now — unfortunately for her, quick-change often gets thought of as routine after a while.

4. Northwell Nurse Choir – They feel like a near-lock to advance alongside the other acts we’ve got ranked this high; we just don’t see them as winner contenders.

3. Josh Blue – This is where things get a little bit more complicated. Josh is extremely talented, but can a comedian (even one with a fan base his size) have a real chance of winning?

2. Brooke Simpson – Brooke could easily win; she’s the most mainstream singer the show has this season and in general, we know that AGT viewers love this sort of act.

1. Victory Brinker – After her Golden Buzzer moment, how could we have her lower than this? We easily foresee her and Brooke both in the top five come finale night, at the very least.

Related – Check out the results from this past performance show

Who do you want to see make the America’s Got Talent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for more news through the remainder of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







