Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: First family dinner photo!







It goes without saying that there would be a family dinner during the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere — after all, it’s a staple of this show! We feel like it will be included in every episode for as long as the series runs; not only that, but we’d be surprised if it wasn’t the final scene at the conclusion of the series finale (whenever that may be).

The photo above marks your first new look at family dinner for the upcoming season and to the surprise of no one, it looks exactly like you would expect. The entire group is back together, there are mashed potatoes and dinner rolls, and of course some characters are drinking wine. This is a show about tradition and by and large, the writers aren’t going to change that much with this.

What could they look at changing over time this season? It’s not some forever thing, but don’t be shocked if they opt to include a few different faces turning up in an extra seat. It’s something that they did with Baez and Joe Hill here and there in season 11, and we could easily see something similar happening here again. We personally believe that Nicky will be back at some point and there’s a good chance that Joe will turn up, as well. We consider him to be one of the best examples of a TV show adding someone new late in the run and also getting rave reviews for it. In all honesty, this is something that doesn’t happen all that much!

Remember that Blue Bloods season 12 premieres on CBS come Friday, October 1; that is when you’ll get to see what the main subject of conversation is at this dinner.

What do you want to see on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere?

Who would you like to see turn up at family dinner this time around? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

