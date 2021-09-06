Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 video: Where will Joe, Kendall drama go?







In just a matter of hours you’re going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 6. With that, perhaps we will finally get some closure on all things Kendall and Joe.

The latest promo below is a reminder as to what we’re going to see for these two. Clearly on some level Kendall was looking forward to seeing him there. The show’s edit makes it seem as though he is the only reason she decided to go but for now, it’s not 100% clear that this is truly the case. She may still have unresolved feelings, but recognize that this is also an opportunity for her to find someone new. No matter, it’s going to be hard for her to turn up and see that Joe is in another relationship with Serena. There’s also another variable here — even if Kendall did want to get back together with Joe, there’s no evidence that things have changed on their living situation. That was seemingly the reason the two broke up in the first place.

Watch our The Bachelorette finale review!

Yes, the promo shows Serena seemingly getting emotional, but there is zero evidence at the moment that this has anything to do with Joe or Kendall. It could’ve been plucked out of nowhere.

As for the Brendan/Pieper “diabolical” scheme hyped up here, remember this: It wouldn’t be the first pre-show relationship that was hidden in Paradise until both were on the beach at the same time. We’ve seen it before and ultimately, we’ll see it again. Is it crummy? Sure, but if producers really hated this they just wouldn’t bring them on TV again in the first place. Clearly, they enjoy the drama that comes with it. (You can preview this particular situation further over at the link here.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

What does Kendall's arrival mean for Joe? Watch #BachelorInParadise tonight & tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UuIQISZQXR — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 6, 2021

