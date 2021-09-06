Annabelle Zasowski on leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Nicole exit







We’re a little over a day removed from watching Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7, but it’s still a hard one to recover from. After all, it proved to be the final installment for Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole, Jukebox’s love interest and one of the few people who really understood her.

Nicole’s death was tragic for so many reasons. For starters, it was completely avoidable: She took the drugs from Jukebox’s bag, thinking that this would be a way to better handle her mother and the entire façade leading up to the dance. Jukebox, meanwhile, had no way of knowing that this vial was tainted; Kanan got way too far ahead of himself in the cooking process and ended up creating more or less poison. Nicole’s not the only person who died because of his mistakes, but by far she’s the most notable of any of the deaths.

New Raising Kanan video! If you haven’t already, take a look at our full episode 7 review below; we go into the death of Nicole and all of the other big moments. Remember that we also cover the show every week; SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out on what’s coming.

Given that episode 7 was the last episode for Nicole pending some ghostly appearance or a flashback, isn’t this the right time to hear from Zasowski? In a post on Instagram below you can see the actress reflect on the role and the time she spent around the cast and crew. She did a fantastic job with this part, as her and Hailey Kilgore both did an amazing job of getting us so invested in this relationship. That made it all the more devastating when Nicole’s death actually happened; we knew something bad was probably going to happen eventually, but it was just hard to know how it’d come about.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan and what’s ahead in episode 8

Are you going to miss Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @annabellezasowski

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







