Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: Malcolm Howard’s move

If you are reeling from the death of Nicole on the show, rest assured that you’re not alone. This is not an easy thing to deal with, as we’re talking here about the end of one of the show’s best romantic arcs. Unfortunately, there’s not much time to mourn when you’ve got a mounting war between Raq and Unique plus everything that is going on with Detective Howard.

If you are reeling from the death of Nicole on the show, rest assured that you're not alone. This is not an easy thing to deal with, as we're talking here about the end of one of the show's best romantic arcs. Unfortunately, there's not much time to mourn when you've got a mounting war between Raq and Unique plus everything that is going on with Detective Howard.

Let’s stop in here for a moment and focus on Omar Epps’ character, who clearly is desperate for Kanan Star’s help. He needs it. His biological son may be the only path to his eventual survival at this point! Yet, trying to get his help is not going to prove easy; he doesn’t want to tell him the truth himself, probably because he knows Kanan won’t believe him. His only path is trying to convince Raq to do so instead, and that could involve a certain measure of blackmail, which isn’t going to be easy.

In a promo for episode 8 (watch here), Howard goes to Raq suggesting that he’s got evidence to bring Kanan in. He knows that the one thing she cares about more than anything is her son, and if Howard does suggest that there are consequences coming Kanan’s way, she may be more inclined to help. Sure, she probably wouldn’t love being coerced into doing something like this, but it’s not like Malcolm is her BFF anyway. If there’s a way to get him the bone marrow for the transplant without disclosing the truth about who he is, then that may be the real win for her.

Where do you think that things are going entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8?

