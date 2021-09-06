Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Will Ethan return at some point?







As we prepare for Magnum PI season 4 to premiere on CBS this fall, it of course makes sense to wonder as to who is going to return.

So what do we know at present? We’ve reported already that the season 4 premiere is going to feature Magnum during the time in which Higgins is away — we know that she will be back after her time overseas with Ethan, but it doesn’t seem like the reunion is going to be in the opening minutes of the episode.

The moment that we heard all of this, it felt pretty clear that we would see Ethan back in some capacity. Now, that has been confirmed in a new report over on TVLine. There’s no guarantee that he and Higgins are going to stay together, but the character will be featured once more.

What we want to see on Magnum PI moving forward of course depends heavily on what the writers have in mind. If they are moving in a direction where Magnum and Higgins eventually get together, what would be interesting is if Higgins ends up single fairly soon, only to then learn about Magnum’s (currently) secret relationship he’s having with Katsumoto’s partner. It’s one he formed during her time away and it would be a chance for her to question and explore some of her own feelings.

We know that Magnum PI isn’t a romance, at the end of the day — it’s a fun reboot that brings you action, comedy, and meaningful stories all rolled into one. The fact that people are some interested in this relationship is a testament to the writing plus the performances of Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks. They’ve done a great job of making us invested in these people over time!

What do you want to see for Magnum and Higgins both moving into Magnum PI season 4?

