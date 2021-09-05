The Walking Dead season 11 episode 4 spoilers: Is Daryl captured?







If you’re curious to learn more about the story of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 4, a lot of it starts with this: Daryl in trouble.

Let’s face it — we’ve seen bad things happen to Norman Reedus’ character for the vast majority of the show’s run. He’s been taken, beat, isolated, and so much more. He’s struggled to find himself and it hasn’t always been altogether easy … and it’s certainly not going to be moving forward.

What’s coming next week on AMC? Well, we’re going to be seeing Daryl and Dog both captured by the Reapers — while stuck under their control Daryl may learn a little bit about them and make a big discovery in the process. For a few more specifics, check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 4 synopsis below:

Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers. They are then taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past.

We’re not necessarily out to sap all momentum out of this episode, but we do know in advance that there’s a pretty good reason not to worry for Daryl. He’s got his own spin-off alongside Carol after the fact! This means that while there may be consequences to his capture, we’re going to have a chance to get to the other side of it. What matters here is what he discovers with the Reapers and how this may change him mentally.

Because we are still so early in this extended final season, we have a feeling that there are a few more surprises on the way. We have a hard time imagining that this is the last time we see the Reapers before things are said and done.

