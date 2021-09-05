Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Post-Veto notes on Alyssa, Tiffany







Yesterday in the Big Brother 23 house the Power of Veto Competition took place; so where do things stand on the other side? What should we prepare for now?

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: Tiffany plans on nominating Claire as a replacement nominee. There isn’t going to be any funny business here … unless, of course, Tiffany can pull off something truly shocking.

As of late last night, we saw Tiffany make it clear that she still wants to convince Alyssa to either not use the Veto or to remove Xavier — she can sell to her that she’s an easy pawn to get rid of a bigger threat. If that happens, she can then get rid of someone who is far more dangerous to her game moving forward than her ally in Claire. Tiffany needs as many stable allies as possible moving forward; if Alyssa wins HoH at final seven, for example, she could easily go up as retaliation for being put up this week.

For the record, we have a REALLY hard time thinking that this is something that Alyssa would actually want to do. Instead, Tiffany’s best move is probably just trying to figure out how to sell Claire that going up is okay. She can claim that she has no other choice, and she’s probably going to find a way to do that without exposing the Cookout at the same time. If we had to guess, we’d assume that this is going to be difficult.

