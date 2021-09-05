Vigil episode 4 spoilers: Is Kirsten facing more danger than ever?







Want to get some more news when it comes to Vigil episode 4? We’re now at the halfway point in the season; with that, things are going to intensify. This is a show that has a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time, and Kirsten also has to realize that she’s going to be facing opposition at every turn.

Doing an investigation like the one she’s doing is difficult; however, it’s even more so when you consider that she’s not getting full cooperation. Is there a massive cover-up happening behind the scenes? Is that something she has to be prepared for at the moment? Signs are pointing in that direction, and we have to think that this case is going to get so much worse before it gets better.

Quick programming update before we share any further details — while we know that Vigil episode 2 aired the day after episode 1, it looks like BBC One is now shifting things around.

Below, we’ve got the full Vigil episode 4 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Amy (Suranne Jones) confronts one of Vigil’s crew with her discoveries about their deception, but with her mental health suffering, questions are asked about her fitness to investigate.

On land, Kirsten (Rose Leslie) refuses to bow to pressure from the authorities, and has concerns that they are orchestrating a cover up.

Amy uncovers terrifying new information about someone aboard Vigil, and when Kirsten closes in further on the killer it reveals the grave threat that Vigil faces.

Just based on the final line of this description, it’s fair to assume that this is not a case that is firmly tied-up in the past. Instead, it’s very much going to continue to roar in the present and there are more lives that could be in jeopardy! Vigil has done a great job so far at building up this intensity and showing the situation that these characters find themselves in. Now, it has to stick the landing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Vigil episode 4?

How do you think this mystery is going to unravel from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

