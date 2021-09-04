Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 video: Abby, Evan chat







What’s coming up for Abby and Evan on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4? For starters, plenty of banter!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonable sense of what’s coming for these two characters and let’s just say that they’re still figuring things out professionally. What makes them captivating to watch so far is that they have very different approaches to business, but also a pretty fun back-and-forth. Evan has some changes he’d like to introduce for the building, and this does come as a disruption to what Abby has already devised.

Is this going to be the only time that Evan changes up some plans last-minute? Probably not, and that’s something that Abby should prepare for now. We do think that she could be a good grounding presence for Evan as their relationship develops, mostly because he seems to be the sort of guy who has his head constantly in the clouds. When you make the money that he has it often causes you to dream big and, by and large, that’s great. The issue is that sometimes, you miss out on how to execute all of the ideas in their head.

From what we’ve seen so far with Evan, we’re intrigued! Of course, it’s still very early in Robert Buckley’s run on the series. There are so many other things we still have to learn and hopefully, we’ll figure out more and more of them over time. You never want to give too much of a character at once; it’s better to have a slow burn, since you don’t upset the balance of the show. Evan is still a newcomer, and we still have a lot of episodes to go this season. Patience is a virtue!

What do you most want to see on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4?

