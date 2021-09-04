The Equalizer season 2 premiere spoilers: Will Robyn call it quits?







As we prepare for the premiere of The Equalizer season 2 on October 10, should we also prepare for Robyn McCall to change careers? For most of the first season she did her best to live in two different worlds, only to eventually realize that this was not altogether possible. (Thank the closing minutes of season 1 for that.)

So while McCall’s secret may not be out to everyone, she still has a lot to explaining to do. Is it too dangerous for her to keep going? Can she keep finding a way to balance her life? The premiere may be the best example of “right when I think I’m out, they pull be back in” that we’ve seen on television in a while.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Aftermath” – Just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers, on the second season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s inevitable that Queen Latifah’s character is going to stick to this line of work. If she didn’t, what would this show eventually be? Less exciting, for starters. The goal of the premiere is to probably give the character more stakes; after all, you don’t want any season of this show to feel the same.

Beyond the story of this premiere, we hope that the viewership comes back around for season 2. Following its post-Super Bowl premiere, we were pleasantly surprised with how strong the viewership was for The Equalizer the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do that, stick around to get some other news on what lies ahead. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







