Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 spoilers: More details on ‘Man City’







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Man City” — does that mean that soccer is actually going to be the focus here?

One of the funny things about this ridiculously-funny show is that by and large, you can enjoy it even if you aren’t a fan of the sport itself. So much of it is about these characters and the situations that they find themselves in. Yet, amidst all of that there is this underlying pressure — Richmond does have to continue their recent upswing. The fans may be loyal, but eventually, you run the risk that they could bail in favor of another club. If that happens, Rebecca could lose money, Ted could lose his job, and the whole premise of the show could fall apart. That’s what makes the promotion of Roy Kent so important.

Man City is of course another important club, one that has been featured on the show before; the Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 synopsis (via SpoilerTV) has some more news coming as to what lies ahead, and why this team could matter now:

Ted and Dr. Sarah realize they might have to meet each other halfway. Tensions are high as the team prepares for the semifinal.

The Ted / Dr. Sarah storyline is one that is surely needed, as we have to tackle the dark edges of our title character eventually. He’s one of those people who puts so much into other people and not enough into himself. He lost the love of his life to a divorce and now, he’s thousands of miles away from his kid. We know that this is taking a toll on him, even if you don’t see it amidst all of the movie quotes and genial demeanor.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8?

Do you think that there are going to be any big breakthroughs in therapy? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







