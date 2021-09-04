Blue Bloods season 12: Tom Selleck now listed as executive producer







We know that Blue Bloods is a show very much about consistency, but there is a change behind the scenes entering season 12!

In a new press release, CBS makes it clear that series lead Tom Selleck is now an executive producer alongside Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, and Dan Truly. This is a promotion that actors often receive as a show goes along, but the real surprise to us is that he didn’t have this role previously. He’s someone who easily could’ve commanded this back in season 1 with his status as a TV icon! (He was an executive producer for a while on the original Magnum PI.)

This promotion likely means that Selleck will have more input on the story and decisions behind-the-scenes, but don’t expect him to take on the duties of overseeing the writers room or anything of the like. Kevin Wade remains the primary showrunner. We would expect to see Selleck’s name as an EP at some point at the start of new episodes, but other than that there shouldn’t be any onscreen changes that the average viewer would notice.

This press release also raises even more questions when it comes to the status of Sami Gayle as Nicky. She is no longer listed as a part of the show’s main cast; however, she is listed as “Regular Cast” in the press release for the October 1 premiere. Sami herself has yet to confirm anything in regards to her status, so we’re talking somewhat of a wait-and-see approach with this one. (She barely appeared in season 11, and we’ve yet to see any evidence that she’s working on new episodes for this go-around. What matters the most is whether or not someone shows up, not what CBS chooses to list them as online.)

