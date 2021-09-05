Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, Zingbot edition?







Who won the week 9 Power of Veto in the Big Brother 23 house? That’s, of course, something we’ll dive into here! This is of course no ordinary Veto, as it marks the return of Zingbot into the game. (We’ll have more on some of his zings down the road.)

Let’s kick things off here by setting up the action that took place over the past day and a half. Tiffany won the endurance competition and, to the surprise of no one, she chose to nominate Xavier and Alyssa. The latter is her target, and in the event she comes off the block, Claire will be the replacement nominee. That will be hard for Tiffany to do given her close bond with her, but not nominating her would burn a huge chunk of the Cookout alliance. We can’t see her running that risk.

Unfortunately for Claire, she was not given a chance to compete for her potential safety this week. Azah, Derek, and Hannah were chosen to take part in the Veto today. So who ended up being the winner? It was Alyssa! This, of course, creates a lot of drama for Tiffany. She’s almost certainly going to put up Claire, but she has to wrestle with how to do it. She doesn’t want to make her look foolish, and it’s hard to come up with a compelling lie that would not expose the Cookout. (At this point, we just think you have to — there aren’t a lot of other easy options for you.)

