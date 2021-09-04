Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 4, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? For everyone out there looking for information, we’re happy to provide it!

So where do we start? It’s in a fairly familiar place to the past several weeks: There is no new installment on the air tonight. It’s true that we are inching closer to the premiere, but the network has yet to confirm a precise date. Beyond just that, they haven’t even confirmed the full cast or their next host! Because Saturday Night Live has a unique production window where decisions are made in a pretty tight window, they don’t have to announce a lot of stuff far in advance.

When could we hear more news? Certainly at some point this month! SNL usually premieres in late September or early October, and last year they announced their first host in Chris Rock in the final weeks of the month. It makes no sense to wait too long to start shelling out details, mostly because you want people to be excited in advance. That is especially the case if you’ve got a good host for the first episode back — we’ve been pushing for a while for Jason Sudeikis to get the gig, but a lot of that comes down to if he’s available and also if he wants it.

One other detail that is still to be revealed is whether or not new episodes are going to have an audience. Given that we saw a fantastic one for the finale we feel like the show will continue to move in that direction; they may just have a list of stringent rules to account for the Delta variant and everything going in the world. The last thing we want to do here is make any guarantees or gross assumptions.

