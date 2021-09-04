The Rookie season 4 promo: Is someone going to die?







This week ABC offered up a first look at The Rookie season 4, and it’s absolutely enough to send a chill down your spine.

Want to get a good sense of it? Then all you have to do is look below. This is your first opportunity to see Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast following that enormous season 3 cliffhanger. We saw Angela kidnapped (right before her wedding, no less!), but what happened to her? As it turns out, La Fiera didn’t just take her to some compound in the greater Los Angeles area. Instead, she’s somewhere close to Guatemala City. That means Nolan and his fellow officers will need to formulate some sort of elaborate international rescue mission and we have to think that isn’t going to be easy.

This promo also teases a moment for Chen and Bradford, and we know that there are plenty of people out there who will be excited about that. It doesn’t mean that the two are going to be closer to becoming a romantic item in the immediate future, but it is something to watch out for.

Personally, we’re not expecting that this first episode (airing on September 26) is necessarily going to give us an enormous sense of what the rest of the season will look like. Instead, we feel more that it will just tie up some loose ends. If we get a little bit more of that at the end of the day, we’re just going to go ahead and consider that a bonus. This show should be as action-packed as ever, but we’re also crossing our fingers for a hopeful outcome — the fact that there’s an officer down at the end of the preview makes us extremely nervous…

We’re all in. Don’t miss the heart-racing premiere episode of #TheRookie, Sept 26. pic.twitter.com/TfrRnxXSB1 — The Rookie (@therookie) September 4, 2021

