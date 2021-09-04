New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: The search for joy ahead







We’ve gotten a few details so far on New Amsterdam season 4, with many of them being about Max and Helen — and understandably so. We’ve been waiting for a while to see something happen with these characters and now, we’re at a point where it has.

So what about the story as a whole? Are there any sort of larger themes that can be explored? In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner David Schulner made it clear that this could be a season about exploring happiness — which makes a little bit of sense given the key art above:

“Season 3 was about the pandemic, Season 4 is going to be the joy of reclaiming our lives [and] chasing happiness wherever we can find it … [Season 4 will] be about the people we love and holding them close and never wanting to let them go — and potentially running after them.”

We do have to remember that there’s still going to be some drama spread out here and there — New Amsterdam is not the sort of show where everything can go right all of the time. Yet, we do think Schulner and the show’s writers are aware that there is real fatigue out there for sad, depressing storylines; there’s been so much of that with life in general. Why not celebrate a little bit and give people some hope for the future?

New Amsterdam season 4 is going to premiere on NBC come Tuesday, September 21; hopefully, we’ll have even more news to share soon for what lies ahead! We’re certainly happy to be getting more episodes, and also getting them this fall. We know that it was tough waiting for season 3 after the long pandemic-related delay.

