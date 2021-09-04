YOU season 3 premiere date, teaser, and new details revealed!







YOU season 3 now has an official premiere date over at Netflix — are you ready for the next phase of Joe’s journey?

After great anticipation the Penn Badgley drama is set to return with new episodes on Friday, October 15, and this is going to be a very different phase of Joe’s life. He’s now a father, and the entirety of the date-announcement video is geared around the name of his baby boy: Henry. There’s a lot of intention behind it, and the question now becomes whether or not he can be the father that he wants to be. He may be committed to things now, but how long is that going to last? If this was a picture-perfect story for Joe … well, it frankly wouldn’t be YOU anymore. This show is what it is because it’s dark and twisted and we have a hard time seeing that change.

For a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, we recommend that you check out the full YOU season 3 logline below (via TVLine) in its entirety:

“Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers … Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Can season 3 live up to the hype? Netflix probably hopes so in a couple of different ways. Not only does the series capture a lot of attention, but it’s also one of the streaming service’s more-popular shows and at present, it’s an anchor in their October lineup.

Related – Check out some other updates and insight when it comes to YOU now

Where do you most want to see the story go as we dive into YOU season 3?

Be sure to share some thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







