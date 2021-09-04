Yellowstone season 4: Prepare for premiere date with Labor Day marathon







There’s a good chance that you’ve heard already bout the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date at Paramount Network. It’s just a couple of months away! On November 7 you’re going to have a chance to return to the ranch and with that, see what transpires with all of the Duttons. This is going to be a bold, shocking, and also potentially violent season based on the epic season 3 finale cliffhanger.

Another way to ensure that you’re caught up or refreshed on the first three seasons is by catching the full series marathon on Paramount Network this weekend! The three-day event kicked off earlier today with the first season, and it will be airing for most of the day. Tomorrow and Monday, the marathon will continue with season 2 and season 3, respectively, starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Be sure to set your DVR accordingly in the event you aren’t watching live.

It’s become a tradition for the network to marathon Yellowstone during these extended holiday weekends; unfortunately, there aren’t exactly a lot of these holiday weekends left at this point. This is the perfect time to get up-to-date, and if you’re not watching the show already, why not get hooked? It has a lot of the qualities of a quintessential Western, while also still feeling modern and suited for present-day audiences. It achieves something that very few other shows have managed to pull off.

