Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 preview: Final ‘Let It Ride’ hopes







Tomorrow on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9, the story of the Cody family evolves again — but how can you expect it to happen? This is an installment entitled “Let It Ride,” and we imagine that it’s going to be a combination of chaos and inner peace, odd as that sounds.

For an example of the latter, should we look at the photo above of Shawn Hatosy as Pope? The man is skateboarding!

For some more video discussion now on Animal Kingdom, go ahead and watch our most-recent episode review below! While you are doing that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for weekly discussions posted after every installment. You won’t want to miss them…

We could have some fun with Pope trying to skate his problems away, but we think this image is representative of his change. Expect to see a more liberated version of the Pope character within this episode. We’re not saying that this is someone who has conquered his demons. It’s hard to imagine the character being Zen all of a sudden, but we do think that he’s going to be a better presence for Deran, J, and Craig. Expect some of that as some of his grief and distractions fade.

As for the Codys in general, remember that there are threats aplenty circling them, and some could come now courtesy of the police! They are going to have to think creatively — or maybe even think more like Smurf — to resolve the problem right in front of them.

Meanwhile, are we going to be at the peak of the drama when it comes to Craig and Renn? These two have experienced tension for most of the season, and a lot of it comes down to control. If Craig can’t be in charge of the family business, he may just be trying to keep her away from her own criminal enterprise. We’ll see how that goes…

Related – Get some more news when it comes to episode 10 now!

What do you most want to see for Pope on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you watch that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming at the site and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







