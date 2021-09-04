FBI season 4 premiere spoilers: How three-part crossover begins







The FBI season 4 premiere is coming your way on Tuesday, September 21, and this is not going to be your ordinary episode. Instead, this kicks off a three-part crossover event that will carry over into FBI: Most Wanted and set the stage for the FBI: International spin-off.

This is a really ambitious way to start off the franchise coming back on the air but after a year largely devoid of crossovers, you may as well swing for the fences! There’s a lot of big stuff that will be happening here and it’s going to be exciting seeing these worlds collide. Along the way, though, you have to remember that there’s still a job to do. We’ll see some of that play out as we build towards a few dramatic reveals before we even get to the other parts of the crossover.

Thanks to the FBI season 4 premiere synopsis below, you can get a pretty good sense of how it all is going to begin:

“All That Glitters” – After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world. Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: MOST WANTED) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby, in the first part of a special three-part crossover event and the fourth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Will we get a sense of what’s going on in Maggie and OA’s lives beyond the case? We’d love a couple of teases on that but more than likely, the show’s going to make you wait a little while. After all, there is SO much that has to be set up here; prepare yourself accordingly.

