SWAT season 5 premiere: Hondo’s journey in Mexico







In the event that you did not know, the SWAT season 5 premiere on October 1 is going to look very much different from almost any other. Why is that? It has a lot to do with the show’s setting, for starters. A huge chunk of this story was filmed on location in Mexico, and it was important to do that to better show the journey of Shemar Moore’s Hondo.

There’s a big part of this premiere storyline that feels straight out of an action movie — Hondo is going to travel down south in order to get away from the chaos of his life. So what is he going to find? Think along the lines of more chaos! The SWAT season 5 premiere synopsis has some more insight on that very subject:

“Vagabundo” – In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is one of those stories that could prove to be surprisingly emotional, and we’re expecting it to feel almost cinematic at first glance. Think about how there’s almost nothing else on CBS quite like what we’re going to see here. It should also set the stage for what the remainder of the season could look like. We don’t think that there is necessarily any “returning to the status quo” that can happen after what we’ve seen in the finale, but there can still be compromises. That’s what we have to wait and see play out here.

