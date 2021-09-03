Dynasty season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The past roars back







Next week The CW is going to be bringing you Dynasty season 4 episode 19, and signs point to it being full of surprises. For one character, they could be facing some shocking circumstances due to their past. Meanwhile, for another character in Fallon, it’s going to be strictly problems in the present that take her in another direction. Could this be a journey totally separate from her business? We wonder, mostly because so much of the season so far has been geared around that.

Without further ado, though, let’s focus on sharing some more specifics. Go ahead and check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 19 synopsis:

IF ONLY – Someone from Dominique’s (Michael Michele) past returns, and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants answers. Blake (Grant Show) takes Amanda (Eliza Bennett) under his wing, but she has other ideas, and he has other motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) divulge a secret to the Carringtons. Meanwhile, as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) think about what to do with their struggles, Fallon takes an unexpected journey. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Brandon Lott. (#419). Original airdate 9/17/2021.

There is one other programming note worth mentioning here at the moment, and it’s the simple fact that there are two episodes currently set to air on September 24. The idea here seems to be to get all of the current season done before we get around to the end of the summer; that way, The CW can shift back over to their fall schedule. Dynasty has already been renewed, so you don’t have to worry about anything when it comes to its long-term future.

