Burden of Truth season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The last before series finale







There are a few things to spotlight within Burden of Truth season 4 episode 7 but we have to start with this: We’re closing in on the end. This episode (titled “Where The Shadows Lie Waiting…”) is the penultimate one of the series and no matter what happens, it’s going to set the stage for the series finale after the fact. That means we’re going to see the story build for sure when it comes to the case against the mine — maybe we’ll see some resolution here, but odds are there will be a few loose ends left open until we get around to the final minutes.

Don’t think of this episode as an opportunity for closure; more than likely, it’s going to be what starts the ball rolling down the hill.

Below, we have the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

MEEGWUN FAIRBROTHER (OWEN BECKBIE) CO-WROTE THE EPISODE – With one day left before the disciplinary hearing, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) set out to finish the case against the mine. Luna (Star Slade) tries to establish a connection between the mine and the trafficking ring. Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) is determined to protect Dee (Victoria Turko) from her ex-boyfriend. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Meegwun Fairbrother and Eric Putzer (#407). Original airdate 9/10/2021.

We hope that amidst everything going on with the mine, there’s still an opportunity in here to take on things with Billy and Joanna’s relationship. One of the things that makes Burden of Truth such an important show is that it’s molding together these different things. We want to see both of these elements adequately represented in the end.

