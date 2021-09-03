The Blacklist season 9: The case for, against time jump







We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to be filming by this time next week — isn’t that a cause for celebration?

Yet, amidst our cheering and hollering, we have to remember that ultimately, the story of the upcoming season is very much a mystery. We know that Megan Boone and creator Jon Bokenkamp are no longer involved; that’s largely it. There could be new story additions or twists, so let’s cross our fingers and hope we hear more about them over the days ahead. For the time being, though, let’s talk about time jumps!

We know that the writers are going to be very-much tempted to do a huge time jump between the season 8 finale and the premiere, largely because this is the sort of thing that a lot of shows would do. There’s just a big reason to consider it story-wise! It gets you away from the grief of losing Liz and gives you more of a clean slate. You could also make Agnes older, depending on the length of the time jump, and that gives you opportunities to use more in the story.

However, there are two big reasons not to this. First, you run the risk of completely minimizing the impact of Liz’s death. If the entire purpose of Reddington’s life for thirty years was working to protect her, shying away from the emotional turmoil of her death will ring hollow. The show should be wary of that. Also, if you jump forward too much, couldn’t Reddington be dead? You also need to remember that the show has taken his illness seriously as a plot point the past two seasons, even if they haven’t given all that much information on it.

What do you want to see in terms of a time jump on The Blacklist season 9?

