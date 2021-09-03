Yellowstone season 4: Will another trailer surface before premiere date?







This week, we had an opportunity to dive head-first into the first Yellowstone season 4 trailer — is that all we’re going to see before the premiere?

No doubt, this trailer was dramatic as they showed chaos on the Dutton ranch, peril for Jimmy, and an overall sense of foreboding as we wait to witness the aftermath of the shocking shooting that we saw at the end of the season 3 finale. However, what it didn’t do is actually give us much of an indication as to who is going to survive. There are clearly still some mysteries that the Paramount Network wants to hold close to the vest. Could that change between now and November 7?

If we were the network, we’d recognize that there’s value still in unleashing a little bit more in the way of video footage, though we doubt that it’s going to be coming at some point in the immediate future. After all, there’s no reason to do that! The premiere is still more than two months away and we’re sure that the program wants to preserve at least some of their teases for a little while.

With that being said, don’t be surprised if another trailer or a peek at the opening minutes is released during the month of October. We’ve said this before and we stand by it — there is no reason for the producers to keep John Dutton’s survival a secret. If they actually kill off Kevin Costner’s character, it will and should be regarded as one of the biggest surprises in recent television history.

