Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: Why Danny needs Maggie’s help







There’s a chance you heard a while ago that Callie Thorne was going to be returning as Maggie for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere. Now, we’ve got a little more context all about what this return will look like!

The first thing worth noting here is simply this: Maggie’s return is of course tied to Danny. While we can’t sit here and say that they are going to become a romantic item (such an idea is polarizing to the fandom), she does have a way of getting herself tied to some of his cases. This time around, Danny could be looking to her for help as he investigates a murder — does this signal him being increasingly open-minded to her methods? It’s fair to think about that.

This premiere episode is airing on Friday, October 1, and you can get more news about it courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Hate is Hate” – As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time, on the 12th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Callie Thorne returns as psychic medium Maggie Gibson and Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

The whole “Frank is at odds with the Mayor” story has been done about a hundred times already; it’s harder to get geared up over that. However, we are curious to learn more about the Erin storyline. She and her boss have been in conflict ever since Crawford was hired; this is a chance to learn more about her in a personal context, as opposed to the professional relationship we’ve seen for most of the past year.

