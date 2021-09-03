Dancing with the Stars 30 cast rumors: Brian Austin Green, Iman Shumpert







Who is ready for another batch of Dancing with the Stars 30 cast rumors? There are a couple of notable names worth discussing this time around who, per reports, are going to be on board this season.

Let’s start with one for all of the Beverly Hills, 90210 fans — Brian Austin Green may be entering the ballroom! The report on this one comes from TMZ, and it’s notable for a number of reasons. For starters, Green is romantically linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, who just so happens to also be competing this season. There’s no confirmation that they will be paired together, but you have to think it’s something producers would want.

Meanwhile, let’s move now in an athletic direction: NBA free agent Iman Shumpert also looks to be a part of the show! This was also first reported by TMZ, and basketball players are often interesting just because they aren’t the easiest to choregraph due to their height. Luckily, Shumpert at 6’5” isn’t the tallest celebrity to compete on the season, but there still could be some challenges here.

To date, JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee are the only two contestants officially confirmed for Dancing with the Stars season 30 — however, Matt James and a number of other people have been linked to the cast over time. Head over to the link here if you’re interested in more news about some of the latest rumors.

What do you think about Brian Austin Green and Iman Shumpert reportedly joining Dancing with the Stars season 30?

