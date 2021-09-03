NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere spoilers: Hetty will be featured!







We’d been hearing for a while that Linda Hunt was going to be a larger part of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 than what we’ve seen as of late. Were we excited? Sure, but also hesitant about it since the rug has been pulled out from under us before. Some unfortunate circumstances have led to us seeing less Hetty over time, whether it be Hunt suffering injuries from a car accident or the global pandemic throughout all of season 12.

At this point, though, vaccinations are widespread and it looks like showrunner R. Scott Gemmill is eager to throw Hetty back into the story right away. Following her on-screen appearance back at the end of season 12, we can confirm (see the photo above) that Hunt will be a big part of the October 10 premiere entitled “Subject 17.” For a few specifics all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere synopsis below:

“Subject 17” – While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family, on the 13th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s also going to be nice to see Joelle again and in general, we appreciate the show taking a somewhat-serialized look at some stories at the moment. We hope that there’s something great in here for Deeks and Kensi as well! We know that they’ve had this story about wanting to be parents for a while, and it would be great to see things start to move in a positive direction for the two of them.

