Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 preview: The villain turn for Nate Shelley?







Next week on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8, is one of the darkest story arcs of the series going to continue?

One of the great things about this show is that they think through almost everything and take their time to make big stories happen. When it comes to assistant coach Nate Shelley, for example, there’s been hints for a long time now that he has a dark side. He’s long been thought of as nothing more than an insignificant speck in the universe. He’s been desperate for validation and now that he has it, he’s letting it get to his head. We’ve already seen him yell at Will often for no reason, and at the end of episode 7 it was worse than ever.

So where could all of this be going? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we see him try to overthrow the whole coaching staff at some point or even go elsewhere if no one can get through to him. Coach Beard caught him in the act with Colin and made him apologize, and that quickly resolved that probably … but it may just be a stopgap. Nate is the character who is the most menacing in the world of Ted Lasso at this point, and that is saying something given that he started off so meek.

As for where else episode 8 could go, don’t be surprised if we end up seeing the Sam – Rebecca storyline be teased for a little while longer. While they don’t know yet that they are anonymously messaging each other, the brief moment they had in episode 7 was another reminder that there is a natural connection here. It just still feels like we’re set up for heartbreak since the idea of them being actually together would have so many complications thrown into it.

Related – Check out some other updates now regarding Ted Lasso

Where do you want to see the story go entering Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







