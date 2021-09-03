American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4: Is Ursula true villain?







American Horror Story can often be a franchise full of heroes and villains, but sometimes the biggest foe is the one right under your nose.

When you think about the “Red Tide” arc of Double Feature in particular, we wouldn’t go so far as to say that the adversaries are the pale, fanged individuals wandering around the beach. What they are is the consequence of ambition, people who thought the black pill would fill a void that was left in their soul.

So what makes someone like Leslie Grossman’s Ursula so dangerous? She is the sort who encourages this desperation and tells so many of these struggling artists that they are not good enough. She pushes them to the point where they think that this pill is their only recourse to find absolute success, and we’ve already learned that she wants to acquire these for all of her clients. Her endgame is simple: Money and power. She wants to rule the literary world and have other agents bow at her feet.

We don’t think it’s any coincidence that this is a seaside tale and this character shares a name with the sea-witch from The Little Mermaid. Both characters are in their own ways desperate for power and looking for something they don’t have access to on their own — they’ll also go to great lengths to ensure that they have it.

At this point, it feels clear that Ursula has to die before “Red Tide” is over … at least if there’s any hope left for some of these people.

