RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7: Is it renewed, canceled?







Following the finale today on Paramount+, can you expect a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 renewal? Or, is this going to be the end of the road for the franchise?

The first order of business here is to talk about what’s official — or, in this case, what’s not official. Paramount+ has yet to officially renew the series, which migrated over to streaming after years of success on cable TV.

Was it a mistake to move All Stars? We suppose that’s the sort of thing that is up for debate, and it strongly depends on what Paramount+ and ViacomCBS wanted out of the season? We do think there’s something missing from not having the live TV experience, but the goal here was clearly to give the streaming service some more exclusive content. With that in mind, we feel like Paramount got what they wanted. This show has a loyal fan base and because of that, we do think it’s performed well enough to justify more episodes.

In one universe, would we be concerned about the number of All Star contestants at this point? Sure, but honestly, we don’t even care that much about the contestant pool at this point. We’re just glad to see some familiar faces back and for this show to serve artistry, comedy, music, and a whole lot more. It’s just a pure joy to watch and getting more of it is what matters the most — almost nothing else matters.

If there is a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7, odds are it will premiere at some point in 2022. Because Paramount+ is a new service, they really cannot run the risk of not having another season for some long period of time. Consistency is one of the main things that is going to keep their subscriber count high.

