New Amsterdam season 4 premiere photo: Max & Helen the morning after







Today NBC released some of the first photos for the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere, and this one is sure to make you smile.

For a good chunk of the series so far, a number of you out there were probably rooting for Max and Helen to get together. Now, it’s finally happened! So where do we go from here? This photo above looks like it could be from the next morning, as the bed is clearly unmade and the room seems to be particularly well-lit. The two are snuggling next to each other, probably contemplating at this point what their future holds.

We don’t think that the New Amsterdam writers are going to pair them up just to split them apart again, but there are a number of big considerations to make here! Remember that the two have demanding jobs and also one with a very particular power dynamic. It’s something that will have to be explained at work and of course, there will be scrutiny and doubts from others. They’ll have to withstand a lot but we’ve got faith in them both. Sharpwin is such a strong ‘ship for a reason: They’ve gone through a lot together as friends and they understand the value of hard work and keeping the faith.

Hopefully by the end of the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere we’ve got at least a clearer picture about the state of their relationship right now. It could take a little bit longer, however, to understand more of where things are in the long-term. This is not the show that loves to speed things up to a hundred miles per hour; they take their time, and we imagine that the same will be said here. (What we’re trying to say is don’t expect a wedding in episode 2.)

What do you want to see from Max and Helen on the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don't want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

