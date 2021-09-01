New Amsterdam season 4 premiere spoilers: The next morning…







New Amsterdam season 4 is set to premiere on NBC on September 21 and today, we come bearing news that we’re thrilled to share: The first details on the episode! This is one that people have been waiting to get for a number of reasons. For starters, this is just a great, thoughtful show that people will want more of right away.

Also, there’s the Max/Helen relationship. Max arrived at her door in the closing seconds of the season 3 finale, they kissed, and then he went inside. Showrunner David Schulner has already made it clear that he’s not shying away from anything with this relationship in season 4, and rest assured they will be front and center for some of the premiere. The title for this hour is “More Joy” — doesn’t that sound hopeful from the start? The synopsis below is also curious:

09/21/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic. Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital. Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo.

This “Max and Sharpe” waking up bit is a clear reference to how the two must have spent the night together. Them being a couple moving forward is exciting, but no doubt there are hurdles on the job they’ll have to jump through now.

As for everything else, the Iggy storyline is perhaps what we’re the most curious about. After everything that he went through it looked like he was done seeing patients at the end of season 3. Is there a way to bring him back, or for him to rediscover that passion? As is often the case with New Amsterdam, not all that much is going to be figured out right away. It’s going to take a certain measure of patience.

